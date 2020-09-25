Donald Trump Gets Booed, Crowd Chants 'Vote Him Out' While Paying Respects to RBG at Supreme Court (Video)
Friday, 25 September 2020 () The people mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the steps of the Supreme Court made sure that Donald Trump knew how they felt about him when he showed up to pay his respects. The President of the United States, along with First Lady Melania Trump, emerged at the top of the Supreme Court [...]
Pres. Donald Trump has a short list for judges to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Trump plans to make the announcement on Saturday, September 26th 2020 at 5pm EST. Trump claims the country will need all nine justices in order to decide on the legality of mail-in ballots following the November...