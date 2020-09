Aahana Kumra teams up with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for ZEE5 anthology, Forbidden Love Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Aahana Kumra considers herself fortunate to collaborate with director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury on Rules of the Game, which is part of the ZEE5 anthology, Forbidden Love. The actor believes that the filmmaker, who gave Bollywood a powerful story in Pink (2016), has the rare quality of telling stories from a woman's... Aahana Kumra considers herself fortunate to collaborate with director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury on Rules of the Game, which is part of the ZEE5 anthology, Forbidden Love. The actor believes that the filmmaker, who gave Bollywood a powerful story in Pink (2016), has the rare quality of telling stories from a woman's 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this