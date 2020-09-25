Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan 'more than happy' to cut his salary for other crew members

Friday, 25 September 2020
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3. On Thursday, Salman announced season 14 at a virtual launch event. At the event, the actor mentioned he has never taken such a long break from work in the last 30 years as he had to during lockdown. He also mentioned he would not mind...
 Salman Khan and makers of the popular show Bigg Boss gear up for the fourteenth season. The premiering of Bigg Boss 14 is scheduled to take place on October 3. Meanwhile, fans are all busy speculating about the participants for this year.

