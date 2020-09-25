|
Carrie Underwood Sings with Her Son Isaiah on Christmas Album - Listen Now!
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Carrie Underwood‘s five-year-old son Isaiah Fisher is making his music debut on her brand new Christmas album, My Gift! The 37-year-old country singer just dropped the album and it features Isaiah singing alongside her on the classic song “Little Drummer Boy.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood Carrie just announced today that [...]
|
|
|
