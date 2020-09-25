Enola Holmes: Why this Millie Bobby Brown-starrer is worth the watch
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Now, where to begin? To think Sherlock Holmes could have competition where world-class detective work is concerned is an idea that seemed quite far-fetched, that is until his little sister came along. Enola Holmes, Sherlock and Mycroft's 16-year-old sister has been brought up by their mother, Eudoria, as a strong, smart, and...
Henry Cavill, who plays a refreshing new version of the iconic Sherlock Holmes in Netflix's new film, Enola Holmes, talks about putting his own spin on the fictional detective, looking forward to playing him again, and his appreciation for fans who've loved him as Superman.