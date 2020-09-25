Global  
 

Machine Gun Kelly's New Album 'Tickets to My Downfall' is Out Now - Listen Here!

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Machine Gun Kelly has a new album out! The 30-year-old rapper just released his fifth studio album titled Tickets to My Downfall. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Machine Gun Kelly A few months before the album’s release, MGK released the track “Bloody Valentine,” along with the music video for it, starring his new [...]
