Anya Taylor-Joy is a Chess Genius in New Netflix Show 'The Queen's Gambit' - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Anya Taylor-Joy is making (chess) moves in The Queen’s Gambit! The 24-year-old actress plays a chess master named Beth in the upcoming limited series heading to Netflix. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anya Taylor-Joy “The upcoming limited series, based on Walter Tevis‘ novel, stars Taylor-Joy as Beth, a lonely girl who discovers an [...]
News video: The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix - Official Trailer

The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:18

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama miniseries The Queen's Gambit, based on the Walter Tevis novel by the same name. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Harry Melling. The Queen's Gambit Release Date: October 23,...

