SPB critical, son Charan rushes to the hospital Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Celebrated singer SP Balasubramanyam has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, after testing positive for Covid-19. On Thursday it was reported that his condition was critical and Kamal Haasan had paid a visit to the legendary singer. And now SPB Charan, Bharathiraja, Venkat Prabhu and several others have rushed to check on his health. Security has been tightened at the hospital where SP Balasubramanyam has been admitted. 👓 View full article

