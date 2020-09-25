Global  
 

Badan pe Sitare 2.0: Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's much-anticipated song to be released today

Mid-Day Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The wait has finally ended! Retro hit ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ the much-awaited music video is finally out today. Big boss fame Asim Riaz know for good looks and charm is finally going to be seen in his much-anticipated song 'Badan Pe Sitaare' with none other than Sehnoor . The fans are eagerly waiting for this new Jodi. Both shared...
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz features in singer Sehnoor's retro music video 'Badan Pe Sitare', new poster out!

 Sehnoor's upcoming song is a remix version of the classical song Badan Pe Sitara with handsome Asim Riaz featuring along with her.
Zee News


