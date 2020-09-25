|
Badan pe Sitare 2.0: Asim Riaz and Sehnoor's much-anticipated song to be released today
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The wait has finally ended! Retro hit ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ the much-awaited music video is finally out today. Big boss fame Asim Riaz know for good looks and charm is finally going to be seen in his much-anticipated song 'Badan Pe Sitaare' with none other than Sehnoor . The fans are eagerly waiting for this new Jodi. Both shared...
