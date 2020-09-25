|
Salman Khan heartbroken on SPB's demise
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
After grappling with the deadly COVID-19 for a long time, the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last today at the age of 74 in a Chennai hospital. To this, heartbroken Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss of SPB and wrote, “Heartbroken to heart about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir… you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! Condolence to the family #RIP”
