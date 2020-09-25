Checking In With the Father of the Bride Cast: See What the Banks Family Has Been Up To Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Who's ready for a visit with the Banks family? Nearly 30 years after Nancy Myers charmed audiences with a remake of the 1950 film Father of the Bride--with Steve Martin filling in for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Teaser Trailer - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) 01:03 Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) - Official Trailer - Netflix - TOMORROW, Friday, September 25th, The Banks Family reunites 25 years later for a very special event to benefit World Central Kitchen, watch right on the Netflix YouTube channel live at 3pm PT/6pm ET. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A WAR WITHIN Movie



A WAR WITHIN Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After three years at the front Esben flees the trenches of WWI to return to his beloved wife Kirstine and son Karl. But home is not what it used to be... Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:53 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

