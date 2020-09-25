Checking In With the Father of the Bride Cast: See What the Banks Family Has Been Up To
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Who's ready for a visit with the Banks family? Nearly 30 years after Nancy Myers charmed audiences with a remake of the 1950 film Father of the Bride--with Steve Martin filling in for...
Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) - Official Trailer - Netflix - TOMORROW, Friday, September 25th, The Banks Family reunites 25 years later for a very special event to benefit World Central Kitchen, watch right on the Netflix YouTube channel live at 3pm PT/6pm ET.