Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karamo Brown & Fiance Ian Jordan Split After 10 Years of Dating

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Karamo Brown & Fiance Ian Jordan Split After 10 Years of DatingKaramo Brown and Ian Jordan are no longer together. The 37-year-old Queer Eye star confirmed the news himself on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (September 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karamo Brown During his appearance, Karamo confirmed that he and the 48-year-old director had an amicable split over the summer after [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ian Brown released a new single 'Little Seed Big Tree' [Video]

Ian Brown released a new single 'Little Seed Big Tree'

Stone Roses legend Ian Brown has released an anti-lockdown song after receiving backlash over his comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published
Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown split [Video]

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown split

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown have split after six years together.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published
Sneaker Expert Breaks Down the NBA's 9 Greatest Sneakers Ever [Video]

Sneaker Expert Breaks Down the NBA's 9 Greatest Sneakers Ever

SLAM Magazine's Max Resetar is an NBA sneaker connoisseur. Join him as he breaks down the NBA's greatest all-time sneakers, including Michael Jordan's Air Jordan XI "Concord," LeBron James' Nike LeBron..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 18:50Published

Tweets about this

OnTopMag

On Top Magazine .@QueerEye's @Karamo Brown Announces Split From Fiance Ian Jordan https://t.co/Y6YTaA3eVI #lgbt 13 minutes ago

taurusjones

carmen aulet RT @enews: Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Reveals Why He and Fiancé Ian Jordan Ended Their Engagement https://t.co/OO7dQ35zh9 1 hour ago

DylanChan94

DYLAN C💛 RT @NewNowNext: Karamo Brown revealed that he has split from his fiancé, Ian Jordan. https://t.co/SKQSou1cHj 3 hours ago

NewNowNext

NewNowNext Karamo Brown revealed that he has split from his fiancé, Ian Jordan. https://t.co/SKQSou1cHj 3 hours ago

SevenRecordsEnt

SRE 97.7 RADIO 'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown, Fiancé Ian Jordan Have Split https://t.co/02F9jduEJg 3 hours ago

curtandfrank

Curt and Frank 🏳️‍🌈 #KaramoBrown reveals he split from fiancé #IanJordan 3 months ago https://t.co/Ue4aXKwqhw https://t.co/KJUPQHyYu4 5 hours ago

newsflash_one

NewsFlash.one Queer Eye star Karamo Brown announces split from fiance Ian Jordan after 10 years together Queer Eye star Karamo Br… https://t.co/0hpbMY9gmm 8 hours ago

socialitelife

SOCIALITE LIFE #KaramoBrown reveals he split from fiancé #IanJordan 3 months ago https://t.co/w0ZPtJCVmE https://t.co/yc9WnNw3Ob 8 hours ago