George Clooney's Netflix Space Movie 'The Midnight Sky' Gets First Look Photos!
Friday, 25 September 2020 () George Clooney is seen with a bushy beard in this first look photo from his upcoming Netflix movie The Midnight Sky, which will be released in December 2020. The film is based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton with a screenplay by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant). It’s being directed and produced by George! This [...]
George Clooney has lambasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's death, declaring he's "ashamed" of the..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published