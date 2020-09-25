Global  
 

Lance Bass Confirms Justin Timberlake Has Welcomed a Second Child with Jessica Biel

Just Jared Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel secretly welcomed their second child into the world over the summer and now one of their close friends is opening up about the baby! Lance Bass, who was part of NSYNC with Justin, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple brought a child into the world this year. “The baby [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Paloma Faith pregnant with second child

Paloma Faith pregnant with second child 00:51

 The 39-year-old has revealed she is expecting her second child after six rounds of in vitro fertilisation.

