|
Irina Shayk Returns to the Runway for Milan Fashion Week!
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Irina Shayk walks the runway at the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday (September 25) in Milan, Italy. This marks the 34-year-old Russian model’s first runway appearance in over six months. She previously was seen in a show that took place just before the pandemic hit the world. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this