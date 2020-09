Meghan Markle Has Ambitions of Running for Office in the U.S., New Vanity Fair Report Claims Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

A new report is claiming that Meghan Markle has political ambitions and would consider running for President of the United States one day. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex and former Suits actress has always been politically involved, but she had to keep her opinions private after joining the royal family. Members of the royal family [...] 👓 View full article