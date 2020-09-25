Bethenny Frankel Reveals She's Still Married To Jason Hoppy, Eight Years After Split Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Bethenny Frankel made a startling confession in a new interview – she’s still married to Jason Hoppy! The former Real Housewives of New York star shared the big news with Andy Cohen in an interview this week on Watch What Happens Live. Andy had asked Bethanny if she and current boyfriend, Paul Bernon, were talking [...] 👓 View full article

