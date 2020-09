Rebel Wilson Poses with Shirtless Boyfriend Jacob Busch During Monaco Trip Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Rebel Wilson is currently on vacation in Monaco with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch and he shared a hot new photo from their hotel! The 31-year-old entrepreneur went shirtless while posing for a photo with Rebel, 40. He shared the picture on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “C’est bon.” Rebel and Jacob made their [...] 👓 View full article

