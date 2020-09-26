Florence Pugh, Ben Platt, & Robert De Niro Join 'Father of the Bride' Reunion Short Film
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () There were some new faces in the Father of the Bride reunion film that just aired. Robert De Niro, Alexandra Shipp, Florence Pugh and Ben Platt all joined the original cast for the short film that took place during the 2020 quarantine age. Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Martin Short, Kieran Culkin and George [...]
