Here's a sneak peek into episode 6 of The Boys Season 2; watch!
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () With the season finale coming soon approaching, Amazon Prime Video released a thrilling sneak peek of The Boys latest season 2 episode 6. In the 30 seconds video, we see things getting very dangerous very quickly as we see Starlight visiting The Boys' with a tip on where Stormfront is.
The Boys 2x07 "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" Season 2 Episode 7 Promo trailer HD - Check out the promo for The Boys Season 2 Episode 7 "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" airing next week on Amazon.