Priyadarshan on SP Balasubrahmanyam: Nobody has ever seen him angry Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

I have known SPB sir [SP Balasubrahmanyam] for more than 27 years and created over 40 songs in four different languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi — with him. I recorded with him when songs were not composed in bits and pieces like now. Back then, songs were recorded in one shot. SPB sir once sang the song Mannil... 👓 View full article

