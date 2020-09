Tory Lanez Defends Megan Thee Stallion's Former BFF Amid Shooting Rumor Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

After accusing the 'WAP' raptress of framing him for the shooting in his new song, the 'Money Over Fallout' spitter clears up reports regarding Kelsey's involvement in the incident. 👓 View full article