Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris Jackson Shares Tributes To Two Friends Who Recently Died

Just Jared Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Paris Jackson is still in mourning as she revealed two of her friends’ recently passed away. In her Instagram post, the 22-year-old musician shared tributes to both of her pals, who were named Noah and Sofia. “i’m late posting this, but i still had to process,” Paris started out. “noah you were such a special [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: French Prime Minister and Paris Mayor attend scene of knife attack that left 2 injured

French Prime Minister and Paris Mayor attend scene of knife attack that left 2 injured 01:54

 French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Interior Minster Gérald Darmanin visited the scene of the Paris knife attack that left two injured on Friday (September 25). Footage filmed on Boulevard Richard-Lenoir shows the trio at the scene with a large security detail as they...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

There's no label for Paris Jackson’s s*xuality that fits [Video]

There's no label for Paris Jackson’s s*xuality that fits

Paris Jackson has admitted she isn't comfortable with being described as bis*xual, as the label 'doesn't feel right'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn have 'split' [Video]

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn have 'split'

Paris Jackson and her The Sound Flowers bandmate, Gabriel Glenn, have called time on their romance after two years together.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published
Paris Jackson doesn't want to label her sexuality [Video]

Paris Jackson doesn't want to label her sexuality

Paris Jackson has "no label" for her sexuality, as she says she hasn't found a title that accurately describes her attraction.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Paris Jackson Mourning Tragic Deaths of Her Two Close Friends

 The daughter of Michael Jackson has penned heartfelt tributes, posting throwback pictures to remember two of her close friends Noah and Sofia who recently passed...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this