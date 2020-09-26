Global  
 

Ishqbaaaz actress Nishi Singh Bhadli paralysed, family seeks financial help for treatment

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 September 2020
Nishi Singh Bhadli, who is known for her work in television serials like Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz and Tenali Rama has been battling serious health woes for the past two years. The actress suffered a paralytic attack in February last year due to which she was confined to her home. Just as she was showing signs of...
Ishqbaaaz actress Nishi Singh Bhadli suffers second paralysis attack; husband seeks financial help

 Ishqbaaaz actress Nishi Singh Bhadli suffers a second paralytic stroke. Husband Sanjay Singh Bhadli requests for financial assistance.
