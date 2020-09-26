Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carrie Underwood Continues Her Tradition Of Buying Her New Album - With A Twist!

Just Jared Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Carrie Underwood is one for traditions. The 37-year-old singer just dropped her first ever holiday album, My Gift, featuring all your favorite Christmas music for the upcoming holiday. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood For years, after premiering a new album, Carrie has stopped by a local store and picked up a [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Machine Gun Kelly, Tory Lanez, Zayn, Carrie Underwood headline new music out this weekend

Machine Gun Kelly, Tory Lanez, Zayn, Carrie Underwood headline new music out this weekend 01:15

 Tory Lanez addresses rapper Megan Thee Stallion on a surprise album. Also out, new Machine Gun Kelly and Carrie Underwood's first Christmas album.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carrie Underwood Says 5-Year-Old Son Isaiah Has A ‘Perfect' Voice [Video]

Carrie Underwood Says 5-Year-Old Son Isaiah Has A ‘Perfect' Voice

Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit with her first-ever Christmas album ‘My Gift’. During an appearance on Apple Music’s “Today’s Country Radio”, the country star discusses..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:19Published
Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood Tease Season 11 Of 'The Talk' [Video]

Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood Tease Season 11 Of 'The Talk'

ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with "The Talk" co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood, who shared what they have in store for season 11 of their hit daytime show. Tune in to new episodes..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:13Published
It's a tie! Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett both win top prize at ACMs [Video]

It's a tie! Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett both win top prize at ACMs

In a surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this