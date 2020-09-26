Carrie Underwood Continues Her Tradition Of Buying Her New Album - With A Twist!
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Carrie Underwood is one for traditions. The 37-year-old singer just dropped her first ever holiday album, My Gift, featuring all your favorite Christmas music for the upcoming holiday. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood For years, after premiering a new album, Carrie has stopped by a local store and picked up a [...]
ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with "The Talk" co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood, who shared what they have in store for season 11 of their hit daytime show. Tune in to new episodes..