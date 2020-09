Gospel Music Tom Hanks Put In His Own Money To Finance Some Scenes For 'Forrest Gump' 1 minute ago Parkinson Family Artistry Part of me wants to get into dying my own yarn... But the sane part of me realizes that I’d just waste money on ye… https://t.co/JRa5hoFiBN 35 minutes ago Jeanne Hendrickson RT @JustJared: Tom Hanks financed two major scenes in #ForrestGump with his own money https://t.co/0KSF0TjjCc 36 minutes ago JustJared.com Tom Hanks financed two major scenes in #ForrestGump with his own money https://t.co/0KSF0TjjCc 1 hour ago ReptarKrugar @CHIZMAGA They said that***4 years ago..and well some left "Tom Hanks" and some have been kicked off own tv show… https://t.co/JHpTwknQmq 1 hour ago Nasty Suburban Housewife for Biden/Harris @politico They couldn’t even get @tomhanks and we all know Hanks would have turned them@down and told them to use t… https://t.co/aLFQIO9gp2 4 hours ago Gene @JanSummersalt That’s for sure Jan, we learnt that from money talks, Tom Hanks and other moneyed elites entry 6 hours ago DocWoods88 @BakerMachado I heard on air today you're renovating your house? Hmmm. Have you ever seen that old Tom Hanks movie called "Money Pit"? 😂🤣😆 7 hours ago