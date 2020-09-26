Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey to go on floors this October; shoot to take place in Dehradun and Chandigarh Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The pandemic is in full force but the unlock phase has allowed the film industry to put itself back on track. Several filmmakers have commenced shooting already. Shahid Kapoor, who was shooting for the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey before the pandemic, is all set to start shooting for the film again next month.



A source...

