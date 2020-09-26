Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office

Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Shraddha Kapoor has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau, where she will be grilled with regards to the drug-probe. She was issued summons on Wednesday, asking her to appear before the investigating agency. According to Times Now, Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was extended in related to the case.
Bollywood actor Rakul Preet on September 24 arrived at Mumbai airport. She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. NCB..
As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong in the drugs angle probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned by the Narcotics..