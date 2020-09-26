Global  
 

Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office

IndiaTimes Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Shraddha Kapoor has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau, where she will be grilled with regards to the drug-probe. She was issued summons on Wednesday, asking her to appear before the investigating agency. According to Times Now, Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.
News video: Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet summoned by NCB

Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet summoned by NCB 01:00

 Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was extended in related to the case.

Sushant case live: Rakul Preet arrives at NCB office

 Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik's bail plea has been deferred until September 29. The brother-sister duo was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control...
IndiaTimes


