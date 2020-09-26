Trump is Less Admired Than Putin and Keanu Reeves, Barack Obama Most Admired in New Poll
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Former President Barack Obama took over the top spot in an annual poll of "Most Admired" men in the world, while President Donald Trump slipped in the rankings to place behind such world leaders as Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and... Keanu Reeves?
