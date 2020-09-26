Kaiser Chiefs Frontman Puts Wedding on Hold Due to New Lockdown Rules
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () The new lockdown rules that limit wedding quests at just 15 people have forced Ricky Wilson and his fiancee Grace Zito to postpone their nultials originally planned this month.
The government have announced more stringent restrictions as the UK heads into the winter months with infection rates of coronavirus rising. The new rules are being implemented to ward off a second lockdown, which many are fearing.