Emma Stone & Dave McCary Are Indeed Married!
Saturday, 26 September 2020 (
1 hour ago) Emma Stone and Dave McCary‘s marriage has been confirmed! After months of speculation that the longtime couple had tied the knot, People confirmed the happy news. A source also confirmed the news to Page Six the other day. Emma, 31, and Dave, 35, met back in 2016 when she was the guest host on Saturday [...]
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
The Croods Movie Clip - Setting the Trap
The Croods Movie Clip - Setting the Trap - Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and Eep (Emma Stone) get close while setting a trap to catch dinner, and nearly catch Grug (Nicolas Cage) instead.
Plot synopsis:..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago
The Croods movie clip - Family Finds Fire
The Croods movie clip - Family Finds Fire - Eep (Emma Stone) introduces Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and his fire to the family, and they are both transfixed and terrified.
Plot synopsis: Prehistoric family..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:51 Published 2 weeks ago
The Croods Movie Clip - Fighting Flyers With Fire
The Croods Movie Clip - Fighting Flyers With Fire - Guy (Ryan Reynolds) uses fire to save Eep (Emma Stone) and the Croods from the bloodthirsty Piranhakeets.
Plot synopsis: Prehistoric family the..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:32 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this