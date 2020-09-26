M. Night Shyamalan's Next Movie Will Be Titled 'Old'
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () M. Night Shyamalan has revealed some new details about his upcoming movie, which will be titled Old. The two-time Oscar-nominated writer and director took to social media on Saturday (September 26) to share the artwork for the upcoming movie. “Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new [...]
The Snow Queen 2 Magic of the Ice Mirror Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From visionary producer Timur Bekmambetov (Wanted, Night Watch) comes the perfect festive family treat, THE SNOW QUEEN: MAGIC..