M. Night Shyamalan's Next Movie Will Be Titled 'Old'

Just Jared Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
M. Night Shyamalan has revealed some new details about his upcoming movie, which will be titled Old. The two-time Oscar-nominated writer and director took to social media on Saturday (September 26) to share the artwork for the upcoming movie. “Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new [...]
