Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hilary Swank Reveals She Developed Claustrophobia from Her 'Away' Spacesuit

Just Jared Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Hilary Swank is opening up about the difficult time she had while playing Emma Green on the Netflix series Away. The two-time Oscar-winning actress revealed in a new Instagram post that she has never had a phobia in her life, but she developed claustrophobia on set because the spacesuit she had to wear. “I have [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews [Video]

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles & The Cast of 'Away' on New Netflix Drama | THR Interviews

Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix series, 'Away.' The stars opened up about their show that follows five astronauts from..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:21Published
Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage [Video]

Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage

Actor Ray Panthaki talks to Hindustan Times about playing an Indian character on Netflix's space drama Away, starring Hilary Swank in the lead role. He also remembers working with Rishi Kapoor and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:28Published
Josh Charles, Vivian Wu Talk Working With Hilary Swank On Netflix's 'Away' [Video]

Josh Charles, Vivian Wu Talk Working With Hilary Swank On Netflix's 'Away'

Netflix's new sci-fi adventure "Away" launches on Friday, September 4, and stars Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh and Ray Panthaki tell ET Canada's Keshia Chante what it was like to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Hilary Swank says she developed severe claustrophobia while filming in a spacesuit for 'Away'

 Not even winning two Oscars can protect Hilary Swank from developing a phobia while on set.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this