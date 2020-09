Henry Cavill Goes Running in a Lion Hat for the Durrell Challenge Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Henry Cavill is an avid supporter of the Durrell Challenge and he just completed the virtual run while wearing a lion hat! The 37-year-old Enola Holmes actor participates in the charity event every year and this time, the 13K race had to be held virtually due to the pandemic. The Durrell Challenge supports the Durrell [...] 👓 View full article

