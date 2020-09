Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee



President Donald Trump is set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden. The President's expected choice of Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 5 hours ago

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court



Amy Coney Barrett has described abortion as "always immoral". The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:10 Published 7 hours ago