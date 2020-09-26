Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Kanye West Is Back To Sampling Lauryn Hill With 'Believe What I Say'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Kanye West Is Back To Sampling Lauryn Hill With 'Believe What I Say'
Saturday, 26 September 2020 (
9 hours ago
)
The controversial rapper/producer dug back into his 2004 sample bag with his latest teaser.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Amy Coney Barrett
Donald Trump
Supreme Court of the United States
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Republican Party
Joe Biden
Democratic Party
United States Senate
YouTuber
Indiana
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Supreme Court Nominee
Portland
Catholic
Proud Boys
Amy Barrett
Nominate Amy Coney Barrett
WORTH WATCHING
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court
Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court
Donald Trump labels Joe Biden too 'low-energy' to be President