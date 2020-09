Alex Desert Joins 'The Simpsons' to Replace Hank Azaria Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The 'Better Things' actor has been recruited to provide voice for Homer Simpson's colleague Carlton Carlson originally voiced by Hank Azaria before he left the show. 👓 View full article

