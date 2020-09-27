Shania Twain Makes Rare Public Appearance with Husband Frédéric Thiébaud in Zurich!

Global  
 

Shania Twain is making a very rare public appearance with her husband! The 55-year-old entertainer and husband Frédéric Thiébaud stepped out for the Who You Gonna Call photocall held during the 2020 Zurich Film Festival on Saturday (September 26) in Zurich, Switzerland. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shania Twain Shania looked cool in [...]
