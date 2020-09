Javicia Leslie Films 'Batwoman' - See the First Photos on Set! Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Javicia Leslie is getting in character! The 33-year-old actress was spotted taking over the role of Batwoman from Ruby Rose on the hit CW series in the first photos from the set on Thursday (September 24) in Vancouver, Canada. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Javicia Leslie This is the first time she’s seen [...] 👓 View full article