Hugh Jackman Promotes His Coffee Brand Alongside Wife Deborra Lee Furness in NYC Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness are getting some fresh air and doing some fashionable promo. The married couple was spotted taking a stroll together on Sunday (September 27) in New York City. The two were seen wearing face masks amid the pandemic.