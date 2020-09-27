Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Henry Cavill Still Wants to Play James Bond After Previous Screen Test Didn't Land Him Role

Just Jared Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Henry Cavill still wants to be considered for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig. Daniel Craig‘s last Bond film, No Time to Die, will hit theaters in November, and at that point, there will be a search for the next 007. “If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE Movie Clip - Bond Gets Ambushed

James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE Movie Clip - Bond Gets Ambushed 01:24

 James Bond QUANTUM OF SOLACE Movie Clip - Bond Gets Ambushed - “Tell her Slate was a dead end…” Bond (Daniel Craig) is ambushed by Edmund Slate (Neil Jackson) when searching his Port-au-Prince hotel room in QUANTUM OF SOLACE (2008).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

James Bond: We (May) Know Who Will Be Taking Over for Daniel Craig [Video]

James Bond: We (May) Know Who Will Be Taking Over for Daniel Craig

James Bond: We (May) Know Who Will Be Taking Over for Daniel Craig

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:14Published
Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger work at Aston Martin Plant [Video]

Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger work at Aston Martin Plant

Dubbed ‘the most famous car in the world’ and renowned as being among the most desirable and sought-after classic Aston Martin models, the DB5 has become a byword for timeless style and sports car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:13Published
James Bond SKYFALL Movie Clip - Bond meets Severine [Video]

James Bond SKYFALL Movie Clip - Bond meets Severine

James Bond SKYFALL Movie Clip - Bond meets Severine - Bond (Daniel Craig) meets Severine (Bérénice Marlohe) at the Floating Dragon Casino in Macau in SKYFALL (2012). Director Sam Mendes on Marlohe:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 07:07Published

Tweets about this