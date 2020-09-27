|
Henry Cavill Still Wants to Play James Bond After Previous Screen Test Didn't Land Him Role
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Henry Cavill still wants to be considered for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig. Daniel Craig‘s last Bond film, No Time to Die, will hit theaters in November, and at that point, there will be a search for the next 007. “If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this