White House's Weak Spin On Trump's White Supremacy Remarks



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany would only point to past statements when asked if she could denounce white supremacy on behalf of the president, who failed to do so during the presidential.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 03:22 Published 10 hours ago

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour. Colette.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published 2 days ago