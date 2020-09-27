Emma Roberts Makes a Veggie Smoothie Run in LA

Sunday, 27 September 2020 () Emma Roberts is having a healthy treat. The pregnant 29-year-old American Horror Story actress was spotted stopping by for a fresh veggie smoothie on Friday (September 25) in Los Feliz, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts Emma was seen stopping by to shop for fresh flowers with her mother before making [...]
Holidate Movie trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet during one particularly bad Christmas, they make a...