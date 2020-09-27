Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emma Roberts Makes a Veggie Smoothie Run in LA

Just Jared Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Emma Roberts is having a healthy treat. The pregnant 29-year-old American Horror Story actress was spotted stopping by for a fresh veggie smoothie on Friday (September 25) in Los Feliz, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts Emma was seen stopping by to shop for fresh flowers with her mother before making [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Holidate Movie - Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey

Holidate Movie - Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey 02:33

 Holidate Movie trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet during one particularly bad Christmas, they make a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Holidate trailer starring Emma Roberts (Netflix) [Video]

Holidate trailer starring Emma Roberts (Netflix)

Holidate trailer starring Emma Roberts (Netflix)

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 02:19Published
Emma Roberts Confirms She's Expecting Her First Baby [Video]

Emma Roberts Confirms She's Expecting Her First Baby

Emma Roberts announced she is pregnant. The American Horror Story actress posted an Instagram story of herself showing her baby bump. Roberts captioned the photo; "Me...and my two favorite guys..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy as she reveals she's expecting a baby boy [Video]

Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy as she reveals she's expecting a baby boy

Emma Roberts has confirmed she and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby together

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this