You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Money Talks: Payroll Tax Deferral



President trump's executive order temporarily deferring payroll taxes is in effect.Local financial professional Brad Zucker from Safe Money Advisors breaks down who qualifies and what workers should.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:13 Published 9 hours ago Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court



[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:45 Published 21 hours ago KC Trump car parade attracts thousands



Thousands of people gathered Saturday afternoon outside the National WWI Museum and Memorial for a ride along supporting President Donald Trump. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:44 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Trump’s Tax Records Show Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Debt, New York Times Reports The New York Times has obtained Donald Trump’s tax information covering the past two decades and found that the president has paid a total of $1,500 in federal...

The Wrap 1 hour ago



Donald Trump paid US$750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 US President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report Sunday (US time) in the New York Times.Trump, who has...

New Zealand Herald 9 minutes ago





Tweets about this