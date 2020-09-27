Global  
 

'Game of Thrones' Star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson Welcomes First Child with Kelsey Henson

Just Jared Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The Mountain is a dad! Game of Thrones star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson has welcomed his first baby with wife Kelsey Henson over the weekend. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram with a sweet photo of Hafthor with the little baby. “Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 [...]
