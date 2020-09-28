|
|
|
'The Mountain' has a son; 'Game of Thrones' Hafpor Julius Björnsson welcomes baby with wife Kelsey Henson
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
"The Mountain" on "Game of Thrones," Hafpor Julius Björnsson, welcomes a baby boy with wife Kelsey Henson. The 6'9" strongman was profoundly moved.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Python caught after trying to eat one-year-old baby in Thailand
A 10ft-long python was caught after it tried to eat a sleeping one-year-old baby in his room.
Kitiya Namyong, 35, heard her son, Nong, crying inside their bedroom in Samut Prakan, central Thailand,..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:34Published
|
Brainy baby refuses to be stumped by three-cup game
This baby outwits his father in a viral video that has been viewed more than 40 million times on Facebook. Watch as dad Mikey Hutchinson, 37, in St. David, Grenada, puts a small object under one of..
Credit: nypost Duration: 00:39Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|