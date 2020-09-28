Global  
 

'The Mountain' has a son; 'Game of Thrones' Hafpor Julius Björnsson welcomes baby with wife Kelsey Henson

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
"The Mountain" on "Game of Thrones," Hafpor Julius Björnsson, welcomes a baby boy with wife Kelsey Henson. The 6'9" strongman was profoundly moved.
'Game of Thrones' Star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson Welcomes First Child with Kelsey Henson

 The Mountain is a dad! Game of Thrones star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson has welcomed his first baby with wife Kelsey Henson over the weekend. The couple announced...
