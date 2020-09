GOT stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie to become parents Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of 'Game of Thrones' fame are expecting their first child." The actress showed her baby bump in the new issue of Make Magazine, reports people.com. She and Harington had played star-crossed lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow in the hit series "Game of Thrones" (GOT).



The dating rumours began in...

