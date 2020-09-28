Global  
 

Kangana pays a tribute to Bhagat Singh

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 September 2020
On the 113th birth anniversary of Shaeed Bhagat Singh, Kangana Ranaut penned a post on social media as a tribute to him. Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana wrote, “Mera Rang de Basanti Chola O mera Rang De Basanti Chola... #BhagatSingh.” She also shared a picture of the revolutionary freedom fighter, who played a instrumental role in India’s freedom movement.
