Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized for Excessive Bleeding During Pregnancy, Updates Fans from Hospital Bed

Just Jared Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen is spending the night in the hospital and she’s updating fans about what is going on right now. The 34-year-old model is pregnant with her third child right now and she has been on bed rest for the last few weeks. After accidentally showing off her hospital room’s phone number on Instagram, she [...]
News video: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen feared third pregnancy 'would never happen'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen feared third pregnancy 'would never happen' 00:52

 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's third pregnancy was "truly a surprise" for the couple - as they feared "it would never happen".

