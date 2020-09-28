Global  
 

BTS Announce New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'

Clash Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
It's out on November 20th...

K-Pop idols *BTS* will release new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20th.

The record follows a hectic spell for the group, with recent English language single 'Dynamite' topping the Billboard charts.

A colossal international hit, the track will be followed by a week-long residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kicking off tonight - September 28th - the residency leads into the new album, confirmed on social media.

'BE (Deluxe Edition)' hits home on November 20th, with BTS commenting: “Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on...”



#BTS #방탄소년단 BE#BTS_BE pic.twitter.com/3UAERKq5si

— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) September 27, 2020

