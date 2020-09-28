BTS Announce New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )





K-Pop idols *BTS* will release new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20th.



The record follows a hectic spell for the group, with recent English language single 'Dynamite' topping the Billboard charts.



A colossal international hit, the track will be followed by a week-long residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Kicking off tonight - September 28th - the residency leads into the new album, confirmed on social media.



'BE (Deluxe Edition)' hits home on November 20th, with BTS commenting: “Even in the face of this new normality, our







#BTS #방탄소년단 BE#BTS_BE pic.twitter.com/3UAERKq5si



— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) September 27, 2020



